P.5-M grant for winners in social design contest

PREPARATIONS are underway for the launch of this year’s Benilde Prize 3.0, the first university-based competition dedicated to launching and mentoring the next wave of innovators. The Hub of Innovation for Inclusion partnered with colleges and universities around the country for a three-day workshop to familiarize its students on the principles of human-centered design which is the framework for the formulation and development of socially responsible projects. The venues in the past were Lorma Colleges in San Juan, La Union; University of Luzon in Dagupan City; De La Salle University in Metro Manila; De La Salle Lipa in Batangas; University of St. La Salle in Bacolod City; University of San Carlos in Cebu City; Fr. Saturnino Urios University in Butuan City and University of Immaculate Conception in Davao City. Over 500 students signed up for the seminars. Launched in 2014 by De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), the Benilde Prize has sought proposals that enable the Philippines to achieve some of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals – zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, clean water and sanitation, responsible consumption and production, action to combat climate change, conserving marine resources and protecting and sustaining ecosystems on land. While DLS-CSB hosts the prize, the contest is open to all who are currently enrolled in local colleges and universities.