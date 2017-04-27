P.5-M marijuana bricks, shabu seized in Mountain Province

La Trinidad, Benguet: About half-a-million pesos worth of marijuana bricks and shabu were seized from five drug traffickers, including a young woman, on Tuesday in Sadanga, Mountain Province. Police intercepted businessman Robin Ayco Jacob, 25; Antonio Gonzales, 48; Marvin Pastora Martir and Lister Ayzlei Pangilinan Allada, all from Biñan, Laguna along Sitio Ampawilen, Sadanga. The suspects were riding a vehicle en route to Bontoc from Kalinga town and found with 10 rolled marijuana leaves and 10 bricks of marijuana leaves weighing 17.4 kilos worth P435,000. In Baguio City, Norlyn Abdulmadid Demnatang, 19, was arrested with three sachets of shabu weighing 17 grams valued at P102,000 in an operation at her home in Purok 5, Ferguson Road. Cordillera police said they are investigating the sources of marijuana bricks, leaves and shabu.

THOM F. PICAÑA