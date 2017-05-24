P Smashers rap Jet Spikers, stay in semis hunt

The Power Smashers continued to live up to their name as they slammed past the Air Force Jet Spikers, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20, 25-23, to bolster their bid for an outright semifinal berth in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center on Tuesday.

Riding the crest of their five-set reversal of the fancied Creamline Cool Smashers last Saturday, the Power Smashers dominated their rivals behind another imposing performance from Thai import Kannika Thipachot and an endgame savvy that thwarted the Jet Spikers’ series of rallies.

The win was the Power Smashers’ fifth against four losses as they tied the Perlas Spikers at third, just behind the second running Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors as they battle for the top two slots heated up heading to tomorrow’s final elims playdate.

BaliPure, which was playing Creamline at presstime, is barely on top with a 6-2 mark.

The top two teams will gain outright semis entry while the other four will dispute the two other Final Four seats in a single round robin quarterfinal series minus their respective elims records.

Despite the victory, Power Smashers coach Nes Pamilar was far from being satisfied.

“I wasn’t satisfied with the way they played. They took it easy. It seemed like they took their opponent lightly so they relaxed. A lot of my instructions weren’t followed,” said Pamilar.

The Lady Jet Spikers tied the count twice down the stretch in the fourth, the last at 23 on an off-the-block hit by Iari Yongco.

She, however, made an error and Jovelyn Prado scored off a block to wrap up the one-hour, 38-minute victory.

Thipachot fired 23 hits, Hyapha Amporn backed her up with 11 markers while Prado logged 10 points for the Power Smashers.

Patcharee Saengmuang scored 21 points and Angel Antipuesto wound up with 11 hits for Air Force which fell to 1-8.

Earlier, Instituto Estetico Manila smothered Café Lupe, 25-14, 25-17, 25-21, for a 2-3 card while dealing the latter its fourth straight loss in the men’s tournament of the league backed by Mikasa and Asics.

Gregorio Dolor unleashed a 22-hit game, including 18 attack points, while Ferdian Guanzon, Joeward Presnede, Darryl Valenzuela and Edward Arroyo combined for 28 points to power the Phoenix Volley Masters to the 60-minute romp.

The Sunrisers drew a combined 26-point effort from Manuel Doliente, Jahir Ebrahim, Paolo Pablico, Carlo Sebastian and Ralph Ocampo but failed to neutralize the Volley Masters’ power, 28-45 (spikes), and solid net defense, 2-10 (blocks).