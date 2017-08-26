P1.06-M shabu seized in Koronadal

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Koronadal City anti-narcotic unit on Friday busted a drug syndicate in the city with the arrest of two suspected drug traffickers and seized P1.06-million worth of shabu. Koronadal City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) action officer Glorio Sandig said Mark dela Cruz, 39, and Vergil Hurtado are in the drug watchlist as high-value targets. Sandig said Hurtado’s home had been used as distribution point of illegal drugs. Seized were several big plastic bags containing shabu and drug paraphernalia. The raiding team also recovered dried marijuana leaves.