P1.2B budget sought for Dengvaxia recipients

SEN. Loren Legarda wants to allocate more than P1 billion as supplemental budget for 2018 to serve as medical assistance to those who got sick after getting vaccinated by Dengvaxia.

She filed a bill to appropriate P1.161 billion that Sanofi Pasteur refunded to the Philippine government for unused Dengvaxia vials.

Senate Bill 1794 seeks to appropriate the amount to fund much-needed support to Dengvaxia vaccine recipients by providing them with medical assistance for hospitalization, medical kits, out-patient care services, including laboratory tests, among others.

Once approved, the supplemental budget will be released by the Department of Budget and Management to the Department of Health for the benefit of Dengvaxia recipients.

Legarda noted that the Dengvaxia vaccine was originally intended to help eradicate, if not reduce, the dengue incidents in the country.

“It was unfortunate that it was only after around 800,000 children were already administered with the vaccine that the public was informed of its accompanying risks, particularly to those who have not yet been infected with dengue, at the time of the first vaccine,” she said.

The Aquino administration bought in December 2015 over P3.5 billion worth of Dengvaxia vaccines following a “surge” in the number of dengue cases nationwide.

Sanofi revealed late last year that the vaccine has adverse effects on those who have not yet been infected with the dengue virus.