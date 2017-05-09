P1.4-M Marijuana seized, 3 nabbed

About P1.4 million dried marijuana leaves was confiscated by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Santa Maria (Bulacan) Police during an anti-illegal drugs operation on Monday afternoon. Bulacan Police acting director, Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., identified the suspects as Eurice Tiqui, 20; John Peter Pineda, 20; Jeffrey Ponce, 18; John Laurence, 18 and an unidentified minor, all Barangay Guyong, Santa Maria town. A police poseur buyer purchased shabu from Tiqui that resulted in the arrest of four other suspects who were reportedly in the area also buying illegal drugs. Confiscated from the suspects were one-half sack dried marijuana leaves, four large packs in a plastic bag and one a tea-bag of marijuana approximately weighing 14 kilos estimated at P1.4 million, assorted drug paraphernalia including a large transparent pipe used in sniffing marijuana, and the marked money.