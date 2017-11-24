P1.5-M shabu seized from drug suspect in arrest at mall basement parking

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested an alleged drug pusher in a mall in Mandaluyong City where P1.5 million worth of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) were confiscated, the agency said in a statement.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said Michael Donaire Requiz was apprehended at the basement parking lot after he sold drugs to a poseur-buyer.

On November 20, at about 11 a.m., members of PDEA Regional Office 4-A arrested Requiz after he sold three transparent plastic bags containing shabu weighing 300 grams worth P1.5 million.

Requiz is temporarily under the custody of PDEA RO4-A pending the filing of charges.

Requiz will be charged with violating Article 2 of Republic Act 9165, or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), and Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs) before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Mandaluyong.

Requiz was one of the 469 drug suspects arrested since PDEA took over the war on drugs. Of the total, 81 were “high-value” targets, according to PDEA’s data. About P62.5 million worth of illegal drugs were reportedly confiscated.

PDEA Spokesperson Derrick Carreon claimed that only one drug suspect was killed in the agency’s operations since it took over the drug war.

He was identified as ex-Army soldier Roel Valcurza Sahiron, who was killed on October 18 after an alleged shootout with agents in Davao del Norte.

On Thursday, PDEA welcomed the return of the Philippine National Police (PNP) as the lead agency to handle the government’s war on drugs.

“PDEA welcomes the decision of the President. It has been the desire of PDEA that PNP will return in the fight against illegal drugs,” Aquino said in a statement.

Aquino admitted that PDEA lacked the resources and manpower. The agency reported that it only has 1,791 personnel, 928 of who were drug enforcement officers deployed in regional offices across the country.

“PDEA has repeatedly admitted that it is undermanned, under budget, and underequipped, hence, the need for other law enforcement agencies particularly the PNP,” Aquino said.