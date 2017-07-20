P1.6-B BGC–Ortigas Center link project breaks ground

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) led the groundbreaking rites on Wednesday for a P1.6-billion road project that will connect Ortigas Business Center in Pasig City and Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar said the BGC-Ortigas Center Link Road project will lessen traffic congestion and improve accessibility among the cities of Pasig, Mandaluyong, Taguig and Makati.

“Once completed by March 2020, travelling time between the central business districts of Taguig and Pasig Cities will only take 12 minutes and traffic congestion at EDSA and C-5 Road particularly along Guadalupe Bridge and Bagong Ilog Bridge will be alleviated by about 25 percent,” Villar said.

The 961.427-lineal meter project involves the construction of a four-lane Sta. Monica to Lawton Bridge across the Pasig River connecting Lawton Avenue in Makati City and Sta. Monica Street in Pasig City and a bridge crossing Lawton Avenue to the entrance of Bonifacio Global City.

Villar also said that this is one of the many new infrastructure projects lined up as the country approaches the Golden Age of Infrastructure in the next five years of the Duterte administration.

The BGC-Ortigas Center Link Road project will be under the supervision DPWH Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) headed by undersecretary Emil Sadain and project director Virgilio Castillo of the DPWH implementing unit Roads Management Cluster I-UPMO and with its partner contractors Persan Construction Inc. and Sino Road and Bridge Company Ltd. Inc.

Aside from the Sta. Monica to Lawton Bridge, the DPWH also identified as top priority the construction of 12 new bridges crossing the Pasig-Marikina River and the Manggahan Floodway to provide fixed links over these rivers and increase road network capacity in the metropolis.

with JOVILAND RITA