P1.6M shabu seized in Negros drug bust

BACOLOD CITY: Police confiscated P1.6 million worth of shabu from a newly identified high value drug dealer during a buy-bust in San Carlos City. Supt. Arturo Fullero, city police chief, identified the suspect as Corsiden Pangkatan Abie, “Alias Jamil”, 43, a native of Lanao del Sur and reportedly staying for two years now at a Muslim community of Barangay 5 in San Carlos. He was arrested along the national highway in Barangay Palampas on Monday after selling a heat sealed plastic containing shabu to a poseur-buyer worth P1, 200. A search in the tricycle he was riding yield three more heat sealed plastics containing shabu weighing about 160 grams. Fullero said the suspect refused to reveal the source of the drugs and his buyers.