P1.8B of drugs wasted in 2017 – Duque

HEALTH Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd on Wednesday admitted that 10 percent or P1.8 billion of the yearly budget for drugs, medicines, and vaccines goes to waste because of overstocking and weak inventory or supply chain system.

Duque made the admission when Sen. Panfilo Lacson grilled him during his confirmation hearing before the Commission on Appointments (CA).

The Department of Health (DoH) allotted in 2017 more than P17.9 billion for the purchase of drugs, medicines, and vaccines.

Lacson urged Duque to look into the apparent “weakness” in the DoH’s drug supply chain system or database to prevent overstocking and wastage of drugs, medicines, and vaccines.

The senator raised the issue amid reports that some areas lack medicines and vaccines while other localities have an oversupply.

Lacson said there was a measles outbreak in Davao City in January 2018. The outbreak in 40 barangay (villages) affected 226 children despite the conduct of routine measles immunization program every year.

“Do you have data as to how much drugs, medicines and vaccines are wasted due to overstocking?” Lacson asked Duque. He replied, “According to my staff there is about roughly 10 percent that goes to wastage.”

“Ten percent of P17 billion is P1.7 billion. That’s P17.953. In other words, almost P18 billion. P1.8 billion worth medicines, drugs, and vaccines (went to waste).”

“It is not allowable under our watch. We will not allow this. We will make sure that the proper systems are in place, the logistics and supply chain reforms must be put in place as soon as possible,” Duque said.

When pressed by Lacson about the DoH’s “allowable wastage” level, Duque replied that the “acceptable benchmark globally” is 10 percent.

“That’s a bit too much. My suggestion is you strengthen your supply chain, you strengthen your data base and you strengthen your monitoring system,” Lacson said.

Duque vowed to improve the system.

“We will have real time database, real time management. We will do that asap (as soon as possible),” the DoH chief said.