P1-M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Taguig City

A SUSPECTED “big-time” drug pusher was arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) during a buy-bust operation in Taguig City where P1 million worth of “shabu” was seized.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said in a statement on Monday night that the “methamphetamine hydrochloride” or shabu was confiscated from suspect Dhan Usman, also known as Rahib Usman.

The buy bust operation happened on October 25 at about 8 p.m. when PDEA Regional Office 4-A (PDEA RO4-A) agents conducted an entrapment operation along Road 14, Maguindanao Street, New Lower Bicutan where Usman was arrested.

Seized from the suspect were 200 grams of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu with an estimated market value of P1 million.

Usman will be facing charges for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), Article 2 of Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. RJ CARBONELL