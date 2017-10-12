P10.6-M in drug paraphernalia destroyed in Valenzuela

A DAY after President Rodrigo Duterte gave the go-ahead to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to lead his administration’s war on drugs, the anti-narcotics body set out to destroy more than P10 million worth of seized ingredients and equipment used in making illegal drugs in Valenzuela City.

Advertisements

No less than PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino headed the operation on Thursday involving the destruction of 3.8 million grams of solid chemicals and 228 liters of liquid chemicals estimated at P9.6 million.

Also destroyed were laboratory equipment used for the production of illegal drugs, estimated at P1 million.

All these were brought to the Green Planet Management, Incorporated (GPMI), a treatment plant facility in Barangay (village) Punturin, Valenzuela City accredited by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“PDEA continues to regularly destroy illegal drugs and laboratory equipment right before the public,” PDEA Aquino said.

Aquino admitted that PDEA would have a hard time being efficient as an agency in curbing illegal drugs because it only has 1,100 agents available for these drug operations.

“I know we would have a hard time. There will be a lot of obstacles and challenges along the way, but I can assure the public that we can overcome this problem,” Aquino said. RJ CARBONELL