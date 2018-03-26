P100-M Tadeco lab to help banana sector

Tagum Agricultural Development Company, Inc. (Tadeco), the flagship firm of the ANFLOCOR Group of Companies, has began operating a P100-million modern laboratory that is expected to benefit the banana industry.

The facility aims to provide both corporate growers and smallholders with premium seedlings, particularly those that are tolerant of Panama disease, Tadeco President Alexander N. Valoria said.

“This makes world-class laboratory services that are so critical for our agricultural operations available right here in the middle of Davao del Norte. We made that commitment to many of our fellow bananeros and to government,” Valoria added.

The laboratory, located in Magsaysay, Carmen, Davao del Norte, is part of Tadeco’s Agro-Technology Outreach Program. It was built with the help of a grant from the Dutch government through their Promo Banana Project.

Fusarium wilt, better known as Panama disease, is a soil-borne infection that kills banana plants.

The laboratory, Valoria said, can offer planting materials that growers can buy “at a very reasonable price.”

Boosting the banana industry’s research and development capabilities is critical, he said, as it faces stiff competition from Central and South American producers who have been making inroads into Asian and Middle East markets.

Local banana production was said to have dropped by 50 million boxes annually between 2011 and 2016 while Central and South American output increased by 137 million boxes.

Valoria said that these competitor countries had clearly stated a desire to expand in Asia.

“We cannot allow them to do that. Together, as the Philippine banana industry, we must meet and defeat that threat to our markets,” he said.

“We need to regain the ground that we lost in our Asian markets and even threaten their own US and European markets with Philippine bananas.”

Valoria said the company was able to hit new a production record of 39 million boxes in 2017 from the Tadeco and Anflo Banana Corp. farms, with an average yield of 5,400 boxes per hectare.