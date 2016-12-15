P100,000 bounty up for killer of high school student

BAGUIO CITY: Mayor Mauricio Domogan raised a P100,000 bounty for information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects behind the brutal slay of a 16-year-old high school student who was robbed and stabbed 40 times with an ice pick. Domogan said the suspects could be high on drugs based on the manner victim Kenneth Velasco was waylaid along an alley near the Baguio City Hall on his way to a public school on Tuesday. The unidentified suspects took Velasco’s cellular phone and P200 school allowance and left him sprawled in a pool of blood.