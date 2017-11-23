P11.6M of illegal drugs burned in Davao del Norte

AN estimated P11.6 million worth of illegal drugs were systematically destroyed in Davao del Norte, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) reported in a statement on Thursday.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said a total of 962.90 grams of shabu, 1212.10 grams of marijuana, and 7.5 grams of cocaine with an estimated value of P11,648,284 were burned in Mankilam, Tagum City on Monday.

Davao del Norte Provincial Gov. Antonio Rafael del Rosario and Judge Sharon Saracin, presiding judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 30, led the ceremony for the destruction of the illegal drugs.

Mayors of Davao del Norte, Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) representatives, Department Of Justice (DOJ) prosecutor Roman Bondaon, and members of the Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council witnessed the activity.

“PDEA continues to regularly destroy illegal drugs right before the public, allaying any misconception that these pieces of drug and non-drug evidence are being recycled or peddled back in the streets,” Aquino said.

On November 17, Senator Panfilo Lacson said that as of October, the PDEA has yet to destroy around 2,000 kilos of cocaine worth P360 million and 2,142 kilos of shabu worth P10 billion.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said that the Dangerous Drugs Act included a rule in which confiscated drugs should be destroyed within 24 hours of seizure to prevent their “recycling”.

Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd said he wondered why the illegal drugs were not disposed of right away since only “500 kilos” of drugs were needed in court for evidence against drug suspects. RJ CARBONELL