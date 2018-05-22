P11.87-M worth of seized ‘shabu’ turned over to PH drug agency

TWO shipments of methamphetamine hydrocloride or “shabu” that were seized in April by Bureau of Customs (BOC) were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Tuesday.

The illegal drugs, with a street value of P11.87 million based on BOC estimates, were uncovered upon routine inspection by Customs examiners, as well, as it underwent X-ray examinations, canine sweeping and field test, according to Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena.

The packages, which were presented to the media, came from California in the US and were declared as medicine cabinet and pillow, respectively, when it arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in separate flights.

Lapena has ordered constant alert on suspicious cargo usually disguised as furniture and other general merchandise.

Customs District 3 Collector Carmelita Talusan said one of the packages contained 2.031 kilograms consigned to Joey Cuenca of Imus, Cavite and was intercepted on April 27.

The other stuff seized on April 23, which was consigned to Susano Trinidad of Cubao, Quezon City, contained 344.50 grams of shabu.

Both packages were found to have fictitious consignees and delivery addresses, Lapena added.

“We have intensified our anti-drug operations at the ports, and so we are able to apprehend drug shipments in March and April in NAIA alone,” Lapena said.

In March, BOC-NAIA intercepted 42 tablets of Cyprotone Acetate and Ethinlestradiol found in an outgoing parcel to Canada and 33.06 grams of shabu and pouch of kush weeds concealed in a toy doll from an incoming shipment also from California. BENJIE VERGARA

While also in April, the BOC-NAIA confiscated 962 pieces of Ecstacy tablets from Netherlands and 7517.6 grams of shabu from five incoming shipments concealed in Lego toys, baby crib, car seat, pillow and medicine cabinet that were sent from United States.

“We are still training the Customs examiners and enforcers in NAIA to perfect the profiling techniques to safeguard parcels in post offices and shipments in warehouses from anti-social and prohibited goods,” Talusan stressed. BENJIE L. VERGARA