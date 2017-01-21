P12.5M COCAINE FOUND IN LOCKER

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Isidro S. Lapeña said that about 2.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine worth P12.5 million was discovered in two ceramic boxes inside a locker at a warehouse storage facility in Quezon City.

Joint elements of PDEA Intelligence and Investigation Service (PDEA-IIS) under Director Randy Pedroso, PDEA Regional Office-National Capital Region (PDEA RO-NCR) under Director Wilkins Villanueva and PDEA-International Cooperation and Foreign Affairs Service (PDEA-ICFAS) under Director Juliet Orozco, discovered the abandoned cocaine at 5 p.m. on January 18 inside the locker on the 4th floor of a building along EDSA in Barangay Veterans Village, Quezon City. “Based on the information received from the Australian Federal Police, the storage locker is registered to a certain Corey Cornell Drew, an American citizen, whom they already arrested in Perth, Australia sometime in October 2016, for attempting to possess a marketable quantity of cocaine,” Lapeña said. Drew will be charged for violation of possession of dangerous drugs.