P120-M cocaine dumped on Sorsogon shoreline

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay: A villager in Matnog town of Sorsogon found P120 million worth of cocaine dumped on the shoreline of Barangay Calintaan, apparently washed ashore by big waves as bad weather hit the Bicol Region.

Last year, local fishermen in Tiwi, Albay, also uncovered P100 million worth of cocaine on the waters of Lagunoy Gulf.

Robert Galvez, 55, of Barangay Calintaaan, reported to Matnog police that he found a plastic container filled with white powder wrapped with packaging tape suspected to be illegal drugs.

He said he found the plastic container on Wednesday dumped along the seashore of Juag Lagoon in Barangay Calintaan as big waves pummeled the area.

Maria Luisa Calubaquid, Philippine National Police (PNP) regional spokesman, said members of the Matnog police station proceeded to the area to verify Galvez’s statements.

“After the inventory, it turned out that the big container was filled with 24 pieces of white powder sealed with brown packaging tape, estimated to weigh about one kilo each, and another plastic containing white powder substance,” Calubaquid said.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Sorsogon said the recovered illegal drugs weigh about 24 kilos estimated to be P120 million in street value.

The recovered drugs were sent to the Crime Laboratory of the Philippine National Police for testing.

On December 18, 2016, fishermen Manuel Comota and Razel Bragais also turned over to police authorities at least 18 bricks of cocaine they found floating 100 meters off the shores of Tiwi town.

Senior Insp. Jan King Calipay, former chief of police of Tiwi, said the fishermen found floating offshore a net full of brick-like items wrapped with brown packaging tape while on board a motorized banca off Sogod village.

Each cocaine brick weighed about one kilogram worth about P100 million.

Authorities believed the cocaine found on Bicol waters were off-loaded by drug syndicates there, apparently to evade arrest.