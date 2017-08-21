P129-M Polloc Port investment to boost Mindanao economic corridor

COTABATO CITY: The recent registration by the Regional Board of Investments (RBOI) of the P129-million investment of Bangsamoro Terminal Services, Inc. (BTSI) based in Polloc Port is seen to boost the Mindanao Economic Corridors strategy for the province’s economic development. RBOI-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) chairman Ishak Mastura said this is because Polloc Port provides easy access for bulk cargo in Central Mindanao, particularly Maguindanao, the land-locked areas of North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and the coastal municipalities of Lanao del Sur. Polloc Port is a key node in the South Central Mindanao Corridor under the Mindanao Development Authority’s (MinDA) Economic Development Corridors strategy for economic growth, Mastura pointed out. The Mindanao Development Corridors is a spatial development strategy that aims to increase the competitiveness of Mindanao industries by providing them with common service facilities in its bid to become self-reliant and internally dependable, Mastura added.