P14.8-B 2017 Manila budget passed

Mayor Joseph Estrada on Friday announced that the City Council of Manila has approved the city’s P14.8 billion budget for 2017, with 17 voting to pass; 13 against and four abstained. Councilor Ernesto Dionisio Sr. (1st District), chairman of the Committee on Appropriations, said the budget underwent careful scrutiny to support the Office of the Mayor’s urgent programs – free medicines for senior citizens, new traffic alleviation projects and street lighting. The Manila Health Department (P1.2 billion); Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (P265 million) and Manila Tricycle Regulatory Office (P149.8 million) received the highest budget increases. The city government has installed new lamp posts worth over P100 million for streets while another P300 million was allocated for the next phase of the street lighting initiative in 2017.

JAIME PILAPIL