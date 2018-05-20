P140M set aside for ARMM roads

SHARIFF AGUAK, MAGUINDANAO: The Department of Public Works and Highways in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (DPWH-ARMM) is set to build an 8.2-kilometer road worth P140 million over 451 days in the town of Upi, Maguindanao.

ARMM Governor Mujiv Hataman has directed DPWH-ARMM Secretary Don Mustapha Loong to allocate the road project funds out of the regular infrastructure allocation for 2018 of the Public Works department.

Hataman who was personally accompanied by Loong and Upi Mayor Ramon Piang led groundbreaking on Friday that signaled the start of the construction of the Blensong-Nuro road in Upi where majority of the constituents are the Teduray indigenous people.

Upon completion, Piang said, the road will link Blensong, an agricultural area home to Teduray families, and Nuro, the center of Upi town in the first district of Maguindanao.

He added that the road project will benefit no fewer than 20,000 Muslim and Christian farming families.

“So important is this road to us. Barangay Blensong is a major producer of corn and other short-term crops.

With a concrete road connecting the area to Nuro, farmers there can deliver promptly their harvests to buyers in the lowlands,” Piang said.

Upi’s Muslim and Christian residents rely mainly on farming and livestock raising as sources of income.

According to the Upi mayor, since 2013, the office of Hataman has constructed in Upi a total of 31 kilometers of farm-to-market roads and larger thoroughfares costing P483.7 million.