P14M offered for capture of 7 rogue policemen

President Rodrigo Duterte has offered a P2 million reward for each of the seven policemen suspected involved in a kidnapping and robbery incident in Malabon City.

In a news conference in Camp Crame, the headquarters of the Philippine National Police, Counter-Intelligence Task Force commander Senior Supt. Jose “Chiquito” Malayo said that Duterte, through PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, has offered a P2-million reward for any information leading to the capture “dead or alive” of the seven policemen suspected to be behind the kidnapping of a woman whom they later robbed and tried to extort money from.

The seven suspects were identified as PO3 Luis Hizon, Jr.; PO2 Michael Huerto; PO2 Jovito Roque; PO2 Michael Angelo Solomon; and PO1 Ricky Lamsen of the Malabon City police; SPO2 Jerry Dela Torre, of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and PO2 Bernardino Pacoma, of the Civil Security Group.

Their alleged cohorts, four operatives of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Malabon City, were arrested on Monday for kidnapping and robbery.

The suspects were identified as SP02 Ricky Pelicano, P02 Wilson Sanchez, P01 Joselito Ereneo and P01 Frances Camua.

Malayo said the four arrested policemen have been charged before the Department of Justice with carnapping, robbery, kidnapping and planting of evidence.

The arrest of the four suspects arose from the complaint of the family of alias “Norma”, who was abducted in Quezon City after she visited her boyfriend Raymond Bongabon at the Medium Security Compound of the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) in Muntinlupa City.

Ten DEU operatives allegedly detained Norma and demanded P2 million in exchange for her freedom. The P2 million demand was later lowered to P1 million.

The group also allegedly instigated the complainant to transact with her Chinese contact for one kilo of shabu which was picked up in a hotel in Novaliches, Quezon City.

The DEU operatives then contacted Bongabon to produce the P1 million for the release of the victim.

However, the payoff did not push through.