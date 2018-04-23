P15-M SHABU SEIZED IN MANILA BUY-BUST

THE Manila Police District and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency confiscated three kilograms of shabu worth P15 million in a buy-bust over the weekend. Arrested in the operation in Santa Cruz, Manila was Jason Chen, a Chinese. Authorities said the drugs seized from Chen were placed in three plastic packs. Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against the suspect. Similarly, in Quezon City, three drug suspects were also arrested in a buy-bust inside an apartelle. According to operatives of the Quezon City Police District, the main target of the operation was Irish “Badang” Domingo, who uses apartelles in the city as drug dens. A police report showed that Domingo was caught in the act of selling shabu inside a unit on Yale Street in Cubao at about 5 p.m. on Saturday. The two other suspects – Elaine Liabores and Romel Vantanilla – were also arrested after caught sniffing shabu inside the apartelle. Seized from the suspects were 11 transparent plastic sachets containing shabu and drug paraphernalia.

with DEMPSEY REYES