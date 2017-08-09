P16B identified for first semester of free college education in 2018, says lawmaker

AT least P16 billion will be readily available to fund the first semester of free college education in 2018, according to a lawmaker at the House of Representatives.

“Makakatulog na ng mahimbing ang ating Pangulong [Rodrigo] Duterte (President [Rodrigo] Duterte can now sleep soundly). Together with the Department of Budget and Management and the Commission of Higher Education, we have achieved a breakthrough and managed to identify at least P16 billion funds that would be readily available in time for the first semester enrollment next year,” Rep. Karlo Alexei Nograles of Davao City said on Wednesday.

“We will be consolidating all scholarship funds and spending them according to RA 10931 since this is the latest law that supersedes all other laws, and this law takes into consideration scholarships in SUCs [State Universities and Colleges], LUCs [Local Universities and Colleges], TVIs [Technical-Vocational Institutions] and even private colleges and universities,” said the head of the House appropriations committee.

President Rodrigo signed the free tuition law on Aug. 4 despite opposition from his economic managers who said that there was no appropriation in the government’s 2018 budget. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO

