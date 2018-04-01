P17M marijuana uprooted in Kalinga

CAMP BADO DANGWA, La Trinidad, Benguet: In the drive to win the battle against illegal drugs, Cordillera police operatives scored again after eradicating more than P17 million worth of marijuana plants and seedlings in 15 plantation sites in the hinterlands of Kalinga. The massive eradication commenced at Barangay Buscalan, Tinglayan, Kalinga where nine marijuana plantation sites were discovered planted with 44,700 fully grown marijuana plants and 3,900 marijuana seedlings. In Barangay Loccong, operatives also found six sites planted with 40,000 fully-grown marijuana plants and 9,600 marijuana seedlings. No cultivators were arrested but operatives uprooted and burned on-site the marijuana plants and seedlings estimated to be worth P17.480 million. Chief Supt. Edward Carranza, Cordillera Police regional director, called on marijuana planters to divert to other source of livelihood that the local government and other non-government organizations offer to help in the maintenance of peace and order in the region. The never-ending eradication does not guarantee the total elimination of marijuana plants in the area because some residents use the prohibited weed as a source of income. Carranza ordered all police unit commanders to strengthen partnership with the community and conduct continuous operations and intensify intelligence build up against personalities involved in illegal drugs and arrest them.

with LEANDER C. DOMINGO