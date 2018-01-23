P19-M assistance provided for Mayon evacuees—DSWD

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has given P19 million worth of assistance to families affected by restive Mayon Volcano.

The amount is broken down into:

* P16.2 million from the DSWD;

* P124, 605 from local governments; and

* P3 million from non-government organizations.

It has been allotted for additional 15,462 family food packs.

DSWD’s Disaster Response Assistance and Management Bureau said that 28,846 persons or 7,455 families have taken shelter in about 29 evacuation centers in Albay as of Tuesday morning.

“We are continuously monitoring the condition of affected families in coordination with the province of Albay for additional assistance,” said DSWD officer-in-charge Emmanuel Leyco.

“We assure the public that the resources of the Department are sufficient and ready for distribution since more families are expected to seek refuge in temporary evacuation centers because of the extended coverage of the Mayon danger zone,” he added.

Mayon’s status was raised to Alert Level 4 or “heightened unrest” on Monday after it spewed lava and ashes from its crater.

Residents were advised to stay away from the 9-kilometer extended danger zone and wear protective clothing for safety. GLEE JALEA