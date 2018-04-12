P195M govt medical scholarships unused

The Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) has disclosed that of the P317 million that it allocated for the medical scholarship program, only P122 million was utilized for the first semester of academic year 2017-2018.

This translated to a total of 2,163 medical students with free tuition from eight state universities and colleges (SUCs) in the country, which include the University of Northern Philippines, Mariano Marcos State University, Cagayan State University, Bicol University, West Visayas State University, University of the Philippines-Leyte, Mindanao State University and UP-Manila.

For this school year, the CHEd had to scale down its budget for the medical scholarship program to P250 million, given the “low number” of enrollees who availed of the medical scholarships last year.

“Most of us dreamt of becoming a doctor when were kids. But due to the high cost of pursuing a medical degree, it remained a dream for our poor fellowmen. Now, it is already possible to achieve,” Sen. Jose Edgardo Angara said on Wednesday.

“We want to see an increase in the budget of our medical scholarship program if it means that we will have more doctors serving in our country, especially in far-flung communities that badly need better healthcare services,” he pointed out.

The senator said beneficiaries of the CHED’s tuition subsidy will be required to render one year of return service in the Philippines for every year of cash grant received.

“They can serve as doctors in government or private hospitals, local government health facilities or become doctors to the barrios,” according to Angara, vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance who sponsored the CHEd’s budget.

Angara also pushed for the passage of Senate Bill (SB) 1157 or the Medical Scholarship Program, which seeks to ensure the availability of doctors in every province nationwide.

The bill seeks to cover tuition and other school fees, allowance for prescribed books, supplies and equipment, clothing and uniform, housing accommodation, transportation and other related miscellaneous living allowances.

Under SB 1157, which Angara filed in September 2016, there must be at least one beneficiary or doctor from every province in the country.

It is still pending before the committees on Health, Education, and Finance.

The number of beneficiaries per province should depend on the number of medical doctors needed for each province as determined by the Department of Health (DoH).

The beneficiaries will be required to serve their provincial hospital for at least five years upon passing the medical board examination.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that three out of five Filipinos die without seeing a doctor, nurse or any other allied health professional.

“The high cost of med school drives new doctors to join private hospitals or work abroad [for]higher pay. This bill seeks to address the continuing need for doctors in our provincial public hospitals,” Angara said.

In 2014, he added, various groups, including the Coalition for Primary Care and the Philippine College of Physicians, warned that the country is in the “midst” of a healthcare crisis, “borne out of a lack or a maldistribution of doctors and healthcare professionals.”

Angara said the country only has 3.5 doctors for every 10,000 population, way below the ideal ratio of up to 1.5 doctors for every 1,000 population.

“At the same time, most doctors and medical specialists are concentrated in urban centers and larger municipalities, leaving far-flung communities largely unserved,” he added.

“Such problems are only exacerbated by the lure of more lucrative opportunities abroad, leading to an exodus of medical professionals,” the senator said.

He added, “For instance, according to data from the UP-College of Medicine, about 80 percent of its graduates leave the country to practice medicine abroad, a trend that appears to continuously be on the rise.”