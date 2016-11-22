P1M offered for Amora killers

A P1 million reward has been offered for anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest of the killers of Jonas Amora, the Bureau of Internal Revenue regional director who was shot dead Monday in Quezon City.

The Department of Finance said a private individual offered P1 million each for the killers of Amora and Customs Deputy Commissioner Arturo Lachica who was slain on November 17.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has created a special panel to investigate Amora’s killing.

QCPD Director Senior Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said the police are still gathering evidence and have yet to determine the motive behind the ambush.

“The collection of information for possible leads is ongoing,” Eleazar told The Manila Times. Investigators are reviewing the footage of a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera installed near the area where Amora was killed.

The CCTV camera caught an image of the assailants fleeing on their motorcycle toward the northbound lane of Katipunan Ave but their faces or the license plate could not be seen because it was still dark.

Eleazar said it is likely that the gunmen knew of Amora’s route in going to work from his residence in Marikina City.

Two other CCTV footages recovered from the barangay and the Industrial Valley Subdivision showed the gunmen trailing and overtaking the victim’s vehicle.

“Our investigators are doing their best to turn up leads to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice as soon as possible. With the growing support and cooperation of the community, we hope to elicit witnesses who can give us more information to work on,” Eleazar said.

