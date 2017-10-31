P1M worth of shabu seized in Taguig City

A suspected drug pusher was arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Taguig City during a recent buy-bust wherein P1 million worth of shabu was seized.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino, in a statement on Monday, said the illegal drug was confiscated from suspect Dhan Usman, also known as Rahib Usman.

On October 25 around 8 p.m., PDEA Regional Office IV-A agents conducted an entrapment on Road 14, Maguindanao Street, New Lower Bicutan, Taguig City, which resulted in the arrest of Usman.

Seized from the suspect were 200 grams of a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu with an estimated market value of P1 million.

Usman would be facing charges for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.