P2.16-B disaster risk reduction projects done

More than a thousand risk reduction projects under the government’s Bottom-Up Budgeting (BuB) for 2013-2016 worth a combined P2.16 billion have been completed, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said.

The 1,092 disaster-risk reduction projects with an aggregate cost of P2.16 billion were completed under Bottom-Up Budgeting (BuB)-Other Infrastructure for the 2013-2016 program.

The projects, numbering 1,092, including evacuation centers, flood control systems and procurement of rescue equipment, have benefited 656 cities and municipalities, Miguel Gler, project manager of BuB-Other Infrastructure program, told The Manila Times in an interview.

A salient feature of these projects was the involvement of the beneficiary communities in identifying what they needed.

“The BuB has empowered communities that are in the far-flung places by allowing them to identify projects based on their needs, which are integrated into the Local Poverty Reduction Action Plan (LPRAP),” Gler said.

Based on a Department of Budget and Management report, the LPRAP is a city or municipal plan “which contains programs and projects collectively drawn through a participatory process” by the local government units (LGUs) with (civil society organizations (CSOs) and other stakeholders. The plan “will directly address the needs of the poor constituencies and marginalized sectors.”

According to Gler, the LPRAP Team which manages the plan is composed of 50 percent LGUs and 50 per cent CSOs.

“No project shall be approved or funded by the national government unless the list of projects is signed by three duly authorized CSOs,” he said.

Public Financial Management (PFM) and Good Financial Housekeeping (GFH) passers are exempt from the plan. The PFM and GFH were launched in 2014 to prod LGUs in providing better services in their jurisdiction.

The BuB-Other Project is no longer part of the national budget for this year, according to Gler. However, the DILG will implement this 2017 the Assistance to Disadvantaged Municipalities (ADM) which similarly “aims to contribute to the full attainment of empowered, responsible, and responsive LGUs.”

“We are looking forward to orienting our constituents in the transition from Bottom-Up Budgeting to Assistance to Disadvantaged Municipalities,” Gler said. Under the ADM, the government still provides subsidy for LGU identified projects.

The subsidy, however, is not to be taken lightly and the fund recipient LGU will be held accountable.

“The scheme of transferring funds through this program shall have a much stronger equalization effect among LGUs with recipients being held accountable for the use of the funds intended to improve the delivery of public services,” he told the Times.

The DILG will continually monitor and evaluate current and on-going subprojects.

The DILG-Office of Project Development Services provides technical assistance to fast-track and ensure the soundness of project implementation.