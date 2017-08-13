P2.46M SHABU SEIZED From EX-CONVICTS

BACOLOD CITY: An estimated P2.46 million worth of shabu was confiscated from two former convicts who turned big-time drug pushers at Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Punao in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental. Operatives of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit led by Senior Insp. Ryan Villasario and San Carlos City Police Station conducted the buy-bust against Hanjie Alquiza, 36, and Charlemagne Mavida, 24, last Thursday. Seized from Alquiza were four sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia, P2,500 marked money and a .22 caliber revolver with seven live ammunition while Mavisa yielded two sachets of shabu. The recovered illegal drugs weighed 246 grams worth P2.46-million. Alquiza had been convicted for attempted homicide while Mavida was just released from jail last month for robbery.

EUGENE Y. ADIONG