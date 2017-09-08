P2.8M illegal drugs burned in La Union

CAMP DIEGO SILANG, La Union: About P2.8-million worth of assorted illegal drugs were burned by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 1, in this police camp based in Barangay Carlatan. Bismark Bengwayan, PDEA information officer, said the destroyed drugs consisted of 321.7077 grams of shabu and dried marijuana leaves. The drugs were part of pieces of evidence in various regional trial courts presented by different police stations in Region 1 against those arrested in series of operations and have been cleared to be destroyed or disposed.