P2-B hydro plant opens in Isabela

RAMON, Isabela: SN Aboitiz Power-Magat Inc. (SNAP-Magat) has inaugurated its P2.15-billion hydro plant in Barangay Ambatali here.

Lawyer Michael Hosillos, SNAP vice president and chief corporate services officer, said the Maris Main Canal 1 Hydroelectric Power Plant (Maris Hydro) will generate an additional 8.5 megawatt for its 380-MW Magat hydroelectric power plant (Magat hydro).

He said the Maris hydro, which was inaugurated on Thursday, is the first power plant that the SNAP Group has built since it acquired the Magat hydro in 2007 through privatization.

Magat hydro is located on the border of SNAP-Magat host municipalities of Ramon in Isabela and Alfonso Lista in Ifugao province while Maris Hydro is located in Barangay Ambatali of Ramon town, making the village the newest addition to SNAP-Magat’s roster of host communities.

“As a run-of-river hydro plant, Maris hydro utilizes water coming from Magat hydro that goes into the Maris re-regulating dam located downstream of Magat, before flowing into the Maris Main [South] Irrigation Canal,” Hossilos said.

Maris hydro is composed of two units of Kaplan pit-type turbines with generator nameplate capacity of 4.25 MW each whose construction took about two years.

In 2017, the project was awarded the Corporate Safety Milestone Award by the Safety and Health Association of the Philippine Energy Sector Inc. for accumulating at least one million man-hours without accidents.

The switch-on ceremony was led by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian; Undersecretary Jesus Posadas of the Department of Energy, representing Secretary Alfonso Cusi; Norwegian Ambassador Erik Forner; and Gov. Faustino Dy 3rd at the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Dams and Reservoir Division here.

Gatchalian said the Maris hydro project shows that it is viable to utilize water flowing from existing hydro plants for another power generation.

He encouraged the SNAP power group to develop the same power facility in other regions amid the country’s increasing demand for energy resources.

Joseph Yu, SNAP-Magat president and chief executive officer, said Maris hydro is very special because it is a demonstration of excellence and teamwork, and of SNAP’s commitment to help bring positive change to its host communities, the power industry and the country.