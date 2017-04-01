P2-M grants to boost cultureal research

As the overall policy making, coordinating, and funding agency for the preservation, development and promotion of Philippine arts and culture, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts encourages and supports the conduct of research and the utilization and dissemination of research outputs on culture and the arts.

In a resolution approved in November of 2016, NCCA adopted the NCCA Research Agenda and approved the Call for Proposals for Research on Culture and the Arts 2017 which identifies a the following research priorities: (1) Philippine Creative Industries – Baseline Information; (2) Innovation and New Technologies in the Arts; (3) Audience Reception Studies and Audience Analyses; (4) Local Histories; (5) Transmission Practices; (6) Indigenous Knowledge Systems and Practices (IKSP); (7) Philippine Concepts and Practices of Aesthetics; (8) Traditional and Contemporary Forms of Artistic Expression; (9) Digitization of Records and Archival Materials; (10) Materials, Methods and Models of Cultural Heritage Conservation; (11) Analysis of Government Policies and Programs for Culture and the Arts (National Government Agencies and LGUs); and (12) Culture and Arts and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) for Sustainable Development.

A total of two million pesos in research awards and grants shall be given to outstanding cultural research projects for 2017. One slot is opened to the Research Award for Individual category in the amount of P300,000. Another slot amounting to P500,000 will be opened to research organizations. Four slots will be given out to PhD dissertations in the amount of P150,000 and another eight slots amounting to P75,000 will be up for grabs for the MA thesis category.

Research projects must be implemented from June 1 to December 30. Interested individuals and organizations must submit their proposals along with necessary documents on or before April 30.

For complete details on the NCCA Research Agenda and Call for Proposals for Research on Culture and the Arts 2017, visit www.ncca.gov.ph