P2-M in property destroyed as fire hits residential area near Malacañang

FIRE hit a residential area near Malacanang, injuring two persons, affecting 250 families and destroying about P2 million worth of property on Wednesday, police said.

Supt. Roel Diaz of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) identified the victims as Efren Orantes and Melvin Romana. They sustained minor injuries in the blaze that started at 3:29 a.m. in a house in San Miguel, Manila where its occupants used a lighted candle.

The fire was placed under control at 6:51 a.m., according to Diaz.

Diaz said the alarm reached task force bravo at 5:05 a.m when about 18 fire trucks were deployed to contain the blaze that destroyed over 100 houses.

Mourners at a wake in a chapel nearby moved themselves and their dead to safety during the fire. JAIME R. PILAPIL