P2-M smuggled rice seized in Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA port authorities seized a shipment of smuggled rice worth P2 million along the city’s southern port, about 300 yards off Taha wharf in Barangay Baliwasan.

Lt. Commander Alvin Dagalea, Zamboanga Coastguard Station commander, said the shipment, loaded onboard M/L Fatima and M/B Rajena was intercepted at about 9:35 p.m. on Friday by a team from the Coastguard, Joint Task Force Zamboanga and the Bureau of Customs (BoC).

Dagalea said they were on patrol when BoC personnel called and informed them about a shipment of smuggled rice coming from Bongao, Tawi-Tawi that was arriving at the port.

Ownership of the cargo is yet to be ascertained but he added that initial onboard inspection on the two water crafts yielded numerous maritime safety violations.