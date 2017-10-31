P200,000 worth of illegal drugs seized in Naga City

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested two suspects on its watchlist during a buy-bust operation in Naga City where P 200,000 worth of illegal drugs were confiscated.

Advertisements

In a statement on Monday night, PDEA Director General Aaron N. Aquino identified the suspects as Jesus Bandola y Navales, 39, and Francia Bandola y delos Santos, 40, who were arrested at Zone 4 in Bagong Sirang, Barangay Sabang by operatives of PDEA Regional Office 5 (PDEA RO5), led by Acting Regional Director Christian Frivaldo, on October 25.

Confiscated during the operation were a piece of medium-sized transparent plastic sachet of suspected shabu, weighing about 50 grams, with an estimated value of P250,000, and the buy-bust money.

The suspects will be charged for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), Article 2 of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. RJ CARBONELL