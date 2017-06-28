P200K bounty up for Bulacan massacre suspects

THE San Jose Del Monte in Bulacan (SJDM) police chief said a total of P200,000 cash reward was offered by Bulacan Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado and Mayor Arthur Robes to anyone who can give information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects who massacred a family of five in their house at North Ridge Royal Subdivision in Barangay Santo Cristo.

Dexter Carlos, a security guard and head of the family, discovered the bodies of his family members at about 8:45 a.m. last Tuesday. His mother in-law Auring Dizon, 58; his wife Estrella, 35, and their children Donny, 11, Ella, 7, and one-year-old Dexter Jr., all bore multiple stab wounds and drenched in blood.

SJDM chief of police, Supt. Fitz Macariola, said that Auring and Estrella were raped before they stabbed dead by about two or more suspects believed to be under the influence of drugs.

The three minors were found lifeless with multiple stab wounds in the upper room of the house.

Meanwhile, Bulacan acting provincial director, Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., on Wednesday created a special investigation task group to conduct investigation and pursue the perpetrators for the immediate solution of the case.

Caramat added that Macariola was instructed by Alvarado to step up the manhunt for the drug-crazed suspects and consider all possible persons of interest who are familiar with the victims and had access to their house.

Investigation showed that Auring bore 32 stab wounds, Estrella had 45, Donny had 14, Ella had 19, and Dexter Jr. got five. Police also found there was forcible entry by the suspects into the victim’s house.