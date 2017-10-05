P21 wage hike in NCR takes effect

STARTING today, minimum wage earners in Metro Manila will receive an additional P21 per day in their basic pay, bringing the daily minimum wage rate in the private sector to P512 from P491.

Advertisements

But workers in the agriculture, retail and service sectors employing 15 workers or less, and manufacturing establishments regularly employing less than 10 workers will only receive P475 a day.

Domestic workers, those in the personal service of another, and workers of duly registered Barangay Micro Business Enterprises (BMBEs) with Certificate of Authority are not covered by the new wage order.

Workers paid per piecework or per task are entitled to the new rates.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said on Wednesday that more than six million workers will benefit from the wage increase.

The P21 wage hike was approved by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-National Capital region in September. The Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines sought a P184 wage increase.

The labor group said the P21 wage hike is not enough to help workers meet their daily needs.

“The P21 increase will not lift workers and their families from living below poverty. This 4 per cent increase is very small compared to the recent increases in prices of electricity, water, LPG used in cooking and in the price of gasoline. This increase will not definitely close the widening gap between the rich and the poor. There is no shared prosperity here,” said Alan Tanjusay ALU-TUCP spokesperson, said.