P23-M weightlifting training center to rise in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY: The national government is allocating P23 million to finance the construction of a weightlifting training center in this city.

Councilor Elbert Atilano, who is the Philippine Weightlifting Association vice president, said on Wednesday that the training center would be built inside the Joaquin F. Enriquez Jr. Memorial Sports Complex.

Atilano said a two-storey building will be constructed to house the weightlifting training center with complete equipment including a dormitory that could accommodate at least 32 athletes at one time.

“The training center will enhance the performance of the (weightlifting) athletes since we will have a good facility,” Atilano said.

He said the construction of the training center would start on the first quarter of 2017.

He said the training center, once completed, will benefit more or less 100 Zamboangueño weightlifters.

At present, the weightlifters from this city train at the weightlifting gym of a private university, the Unversidad de Zamboanga.