P241-M Calayan Island airport nears completion

TUGUEGARAO CITY: The island town of Calayan in Cagayan will soon be reached via air transportation with the construction of its P241.43 million airport complete by the third quarter this year. Vice Mayor Edmund Escalante said the airstrip project, funded by the Department of Tourism, aims to provide alternative transport facility for the island municipality to boost its economy and tourism. With more than 17,000 population, Calayan is located in northern Luzon. It is composed of four of the five major islands of Babuyan Islands – Calayan proper, Camiguin, Dalupiri and Babuyan Island. Fuga Island, the fifth within the Babuyan Islands, is part of Aparri municipality. The only access to Calayan is through outrigger boats called lampitaw which takes islanders from Calayan to the ports of Aparri, Calaveria or Santa Ana. “The Calayan Airport is long-desired transport facility in the island town and we hope that we can secure the necessary permit from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines so we could start operating the airport operation as soon as it is ready,” Escalante added.