P247M set aside for Negros’ sustainable areas

BACOLOD CITY: The Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Negros Island Region (DENR-NIR) has allocated P247 million for the implementation of its Sustainable Area for Integrated Development (SAID) in two identified areas on the island. Al Orolfo, DENR-NIR regional director, said SAID is part of the expanded project of the DENR’s National Greening Program that aims to work closely with the stakeholders of the protected areas and with various civil societies, people’s organizations and the local government units in protecting the environment and uplifting the lives of the people. In Negros Occidental, identified areas are Kinabong in Murcia for P87 million and P160 million for Pagatban River shared by Hinobaan and Basay towns for forest protection and reforestation and creation of livelihood like eco-tourism in five years time.