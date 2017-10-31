Tuesday, October 31, 2017
    P25-M in smuggled goods seized at Manila port

    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    MORE than P25 million worth of smuggled goods were intercepted by operatives of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) on separate occasions at the Manila International Container Port (MICP).

    Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña said the shipments were held for misdeclaration and lack of required import permits.

    Inspection showed that contrary to what the consignees have declared in their import entries, the shipments were found to contain agricultural products, liquors, auto and aircraft parts, and other general merchandise.

    Lapeña said the apprehension of the shipments was the result of intelligence operations and credibility checking by Customs operatives.

    Previous declarations of the consignees were also cross-checked. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL

     

