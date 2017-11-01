P25-M smuggled goods seized

MORE than P25 million worth of smuggled goods were intercepted by operatives of the Bureau of Customs (BoC) on separate occasions at the Manila International Container Port (MICP).

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña said the shipments were withheld for misdeclaration and lack of import permits.

The shipments contain agricultural products, liquor, auto and aircraft parts, and other general merchandise.

Two shipments, consigned to JJTS International Trading, were declared as woven pile fabrics but were found to contain onions. Four others declared as fabrics and lead lamps were found to contain auto parts, glue machanier, peking ducks, tissue and onions. Another shipment declared as fresh pears and apples consigned to Malaya Multipurpose Cooperative, and processed by customs broker Mary Faith Duran Miro, was discovered loaded with onions and carrots.

Meanwhile, shipments declared as bags, plastic films, fabrics, and writing paper consigned to Zafari Trading were found to contain raw tobacco and cigarette brands Mighty and Jackpot.

MICP District Collector Ruby Alameda said the seized goods came from China, Vietnam, Singapore, and Guam.

Lapeña said the shipments will undergo seizure and forfeiture proceedings.

“I have told Atty. Alameda to ensure that a thorough investigation be conducted. The consignees and the customs brokers involved in these importations must be investigated. I have also agreed to her recommendation to suspend their accreditation from BOC,” Lapena said.