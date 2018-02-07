P250K reward for info on city official’s killers

Mayor Arthur Robes on Tuesday announced that the government of the City of San Jose del Monte (CSJDM) in Bulacan is offering a P250,000 cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of the five suspects who shot dead an executive of the city government in front of her house on Monday night.

Police Supt. Fitz Macariola, CSJDM Police chief, identified the victim as Orpha Morauda Velasquez, 44, married, a resident of Santo Domingo Street, Barangay Fatima 2.

She was the assistant city administrator of CSJDM, concurrent chairman of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) and officer-in-charge of the Public Employment Service Office.

Macariola reported to Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan Philippine National Police provincial director, that the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. on Monday.

The victim was in front of the gate of her house when she was shot several times by five armed men on board a white Adventure vehicle and a black and red motorcycle without a license plate.

Velasquez died instantly from four gunshot wounds in the head and body.

The killers immediately fled after the shooting.

“The perpetrators must answer for this. That is why the city government of San Juan del Monte is ready to offer a reward of P250,000 for the speedy solution of the case and the arrest of the assailants,” Robes said.

Macariola said they give investigating whether the crime is related to the victim’s job particularly as chairman of the board of the city’s Bids and Awards Committee.

Velasquez has been receiving death threats since last year and the SJDM city government provided her with a security detail from the City Security Unit.

In December 2015, a former SJDM city engineer survived an ambush by two motorcycle-riding gunmen in a village in Barangay Bulac, Santa Maria, Bulacan.

Rufino Gravador Jr. of Dulong Bayan, Barangay Poblacion in Santa Maria was on board his blue Montero SUV when two suspects on board a motorcycle blocked his way and shot at his vehicle several times.

Gravador reportedly testified in a plunder case filed against former CSJDM Mayor Reynaldo San Pedro and 29 other city officials over the allegedly overpriced construction of the P300-million SJDM City Government Center.