P26M allotted to conserve ‘ludong’

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Cagayan Valley (Region 2) has formulated a comprehensive plan following the approval of a project proposal to conserve ludong or Lobed river mullet.

With the support of Sen. Loren Legarda and Rep. Rodolfo Albano 3rd of the Isabela province’s first district, the project was allotted a funding of P26 million.

Milagros Morales, BFAR-Cagayan Valley director, said with the funding, the agency is inching closer to its goal to close the life cycle of ludong and ensure its sustainability.

The fish is catadromous and makes its annual spawning run in time with the ludong closed season from October 1 to November 15 every year.

“We trust our researchers, scientists, and collaborators to make this happen,” Morales said.

Evelyn Ame, BFAR-Cagayan Valley training chief and national focal person on ludong, said the plan will build on the initial accomplishments made by the bureau under the Oplan Sagip Ludong project that was launched in 2010.

The project has three components including socio-cultural, biological, and environmental studies, establishment of breeding facilities and breeding in captivity, sanctuary establishment, formulating regulatory measures, and livelihood generation.

Ame explained that under the first component, BFAR will conduct resource and socio-economic profiling and assessment of fishing technologies along ludong fishing communities, biophysical assessment of selected ludong niches, larval survey of ludong, and taxonomic identification of ludong and ludong-like species

She said the studies will enable the bureau to have a more comprehensive information needed for the conservation of the species, as well as enable the agency to implement resource mobilization and livelihood opportunities to increase income of fisher folk along ludong areas

Under the second component, Ame said the bureau will establish a ludong facility in Claveria town in Cagayan province for the artificial breeding of ludong.

She said that this sub-activity will complement related initiatives being done by the Isabela State University in Roxas town in the province.

Under the last component, Ame said the bureau will recommend to local government units the establishment of ludong sanctuaries.

She said BFAR will also conduct fishery law enforcement training for river wardens who will be tasked to safeguard the sanctuaries and assist the bureau in the enforcement of fishery regulations.

Also known as the president’s fish (Cestreaus sp.), ludong is a rare and indigenous fish that thrives in the headwaters of Cagayan River and its tributaries extending through the watersheds of Cagayan Valley and the Santa-Abra River Systems of Ilocos Sur and Abra provinces.

A mature ludong weighs from 0.25 kilo to two kilos and costs up to P10,000 a kilo, making it the most expensive fish in the country.