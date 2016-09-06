P2M bounty raised vs Davao City bombing suspects

DAVAO City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Monday dangled a P2-million reward for the immediate arrest of the culprits behind Friday’s deadly blast at a night market that killed 14 people and wounded dozens.

Duterte-Carpio said the money, which came from the funds of the city government, would be given in exchange for any information leading to the arrest of those behind the blast.

“P1 million will be given to anyone who can give the names and locations of the suspects and another P1 million to those who can deliver the suspects to us,” she said in an interview over ABS-CBN early Monday.

Duterte said it was important that the suspects be caught alive so police could get more information.

Police have tagged two males and two females as persons of interest.

The incident prompted President Rodrigo Duterte, the mayor’s father, to impose a “State of Lawless Violence” in the country.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea told reporters the President signed a proclamation on the declaration of the state of lawlessness before leaving for Vientiane, Laos Monday afternoon.

Medialdea is serving a chief government caretaker in Duterte’s absence.

Replacements sought

Duterte-Carpio said she had asked for the replacement of the city police chief, Sr. Supt. Michael John Dubria, and Task Force Davao chief Col. Henry Robinson over the incident.

This was because they did not act on information received prior to the Roxas Night Market bombing.

The mayor went to the wake of one of the victims killed in the Davao blast on Monday, Kristia Gaile Bisnon.

Bisnon was the mayor’s duty nurse when the local executive was confined at the Davao Doctors Hospital last month.

The mayor urged people to still visit Davao City, which has seen a boom in local and foreign visitors following the victory of Duterte in the May 9 elections.

“As I said, I am sorry for what happened, but we welcome everybody who wants to visit Davao City and I assure everybody here in Davao City that we will do everything to prevent another incident,” she said.

The mayor also asked her constituents to unite against terrorists and pray for the blast victims.

Physical profiles

In Camp Crame, Director General Ronald de la Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said they now have the physical profiles of the bombers.

Investigators are also reconstructing the improvised explosive used in the bombing incident, he said in a news conference.

When asked what group staged the bombing in Davao City, the PNP chief again said they were not discounting the possibility that the Abu Sayyaf terror and kidnap group was behind it.

“Earlier the Abu Sayyaf Group through ‘Abu Rami’ claimed responsibility, but yesterday they denied it … so still we cannot discount that aside from the Abu Sayyaf,” de la Rosa said.

The PNP chief also said they were still looking at the possibility that drug syndicates paid terrorists to bomb Davao City, amid the Duterte administration’s bloody war against drugs.