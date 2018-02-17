P2P riders increase amid MRT-3 breakdown

The Department of Transportation (DoTR) said that more commuters are now patronizing the point-to-point (P2P) buses after frequent breakdowns in the Metro Rail Transit-3. “The buses made 59 trips, with an average of 56 persons each bus, during the morning rush hour, serving more almost 3,400 passengers,” DOTr Assistant Secretary for Road Transport Mark Richmund de Leon said in a statement. From February 1-13, P2P served 28,825 passengers.