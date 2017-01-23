P3.5B in local govt support funds released

A total of P3.5 billion in funds for local government projects that were set aside by the 2016 General Appropriations Act (GAA) but were not released during the Aquino administration has been finally released.

Secretary Ismael Sueno of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Monday thanked President Rodrigo Duterte and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for approving the release of the funds.

The funds will hasten local development,” Sueno said.

The P3.5 billion will be used for construction of roads, provision of water supply and building of evacuation centers, schools and health facilities that had been identified by local government units and civil society organizations.

Sueno requested the funds after concerned cities and municipalities had complied with requirements for the release of the P3.5 billion: good financial housekeeping, public financial management and physical implementation of the previous year’s Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) projects.

The requirements were pursuant to the Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 7, series of 2015, of the DBM, DILG, Department of Social Welfare and Development and National Anti-Poverty Commission.

Of the P3.5 billion, P2.2 billion was released directly to 273 compliant municipalities while the remaining P1.3 billion was released thru the concerned provincial governments.

In a letter, Sueno reminded 42 concerned governors that the released funds will be spent for projects proposed by the 153 cities and municipalities that did not qualify for LGSF release.

Among the provinces that will managed project implementation in cities and municipalities are Abra, Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, Isabela, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Batangas, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Zamboanga del Norte and del Sur, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, Sorsogon, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Bohol, Cebu, Samar, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Leyte, Surigao del Norte, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, North Cotabato, and Sultan Kudarat. JING VILLAMENTE