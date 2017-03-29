P3.7-M marijuana seized in Cordillera

CAMP DANGWA, LA TRINIDAD, Benguet: The strengthened campaign against illegal drugs in the region resulted in the confiscation of P3.7 million worth of marijuana recently after three suspects who were about to transport it to Manila but were intercepted at a checkpoint in Barangay Sinto, Bauko, Mountain Province, The suspects – John Cario Orille Reynera, 19; Kerwin Ulanday Ortega, 22; and Angelito Puedan Dilao, 19, all from Sampaloc, Manila – were onboard Rising Sun Bus coming from Bontoc town and bound for Baguio City when the vehicle was flagged down by police officers manning the checkpoint.